Jharkhand Congress concludes 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra'

The Congress' Jharkhand unit on Sunday concluded its state-wide 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra' in Ranchi with a pledge to keep exposing the "wrong policies" of the BJP-led central government until it is uprooted in 2024.

The party said that the 13-day Yatra, which started on April 4, was aimed at creating awareness among the people about the current political situation in the country.

"We started the padayatra with target to cover about 2000-km but we finished it today by covering 3,700-km," said Congress' Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey.

More than 30,000 Congress leaders and workers from all 24 districts of state participated in the Yatra.

Addressing a gathering at Ranchi's Old Assembly ground, Pandey said that people of the country are not feeling secured as the Unon government is running a "dictatorship".

"In the name of demonetisation, the Centre forced people to deposit their money in banks and later the same money was given to capitalists as loan. Many capitalists fled with people's hard earned money without setting up any industry in the country or abroad," he claimed.

Pandey alleged that the BJP-led government conspired to silence Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voice as he has been raising the voice of the people on issues such as inflation, lack of job opportunities and privatisation of government establishments.

"We have to make people aware about this undemocratic government at the Centre and uproot it in the 2024 elections," he said. The party's state president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the country is going through a difficult phase, as an atmosphere of hatred is being tried to create.

Senior Congress leader and Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam alleged that democracy in the country has become weak under the BJP regime. The BJP, however, termed the Congress' Yatra as a 'gimmick' only to stay in news. "The Congress is struggling for political space. So, they are organising such events which is nothing but a gimmick to stay in news. It will not make any difference in 2024 elections," said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

