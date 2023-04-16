Ideology and alliance are different: AIADMK chief at iftar event

Left Menu

Branding his party as the true protector of minorities, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday sought to differentiate between ideology and alliance, insisting his organisation would never deviate from its principles. No. Our initials policies have been devised by Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi.

Branding his party as the ''true protector of minorities'', AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday sought to differentiate between ideology and alliance, insisting his organisation would never deviate from its principles. Addressing a party-sponsored iftar event here, he said AIADMK supported minorities with ''true love''. ''Our ideology is different, alliance is different,'' he said, apparently referring to the tie-up his party has with the BJP. ''Ideology is like one's initials. Can anyone change it? No. Our initials (policies) have been devised by Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi. That way, the AIADMK will forever remain the true protector of minorities -- a true friend. This policy will never change,'' he asserted. Late party stalwarts, the founder M G Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, are addressed as Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi, meaning revolutionary leaders. Palaniswami further stated that the ''alliance is something else''. He also claimed that AIADMK was not a party that made attractive promises just to get minorities' votes and ''fool them''. The former Chief Minister then listed out the various welfare initiatives for the Muslim community that had been implemented during the party-led government in the past.

