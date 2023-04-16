Bharat Rashtra Samithi to hold rally in Aurangabad on Apr 24, KCR to attend
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
This will be the third rally of the party in the, with the first two in Nanded and Loha-Kandhar earlier getting a good response, BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy told reporters.
''The rally will take place in Amkash Maidan. It will be addressed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amkash Maidan
- Loha-Kandhar
- Telangana
- Jeevan Reddy
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- Nanded
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana BJP demands KCR to release white paper on what govt did for tribals
Another case booked against suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh
Telangana Congress to launch postcard campaign over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi
4 Telangana govt staff suspended after standby invigilator shares Class 10 board exam paper with colleague
Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges KCR to implement 'SVAMITVA' scheme in Telangana