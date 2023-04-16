Left Menu

BJP will form government in Karnataka again: Amit Shah

The BJP will form a government again in Karnataka, he said.Pointing to the defeat of Congress in recently-held elections in the Northeast, Shah said that after leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi undertook a full-fledged campaign in the Northeast elections.But Congress party was wiped out from these states and people gave their mandate in favour of BJP, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:34 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will form a government again in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled next month. Addressing a public meeting in south Goa, Shah took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on BJP's victory in ''small states'' of Goa and Uttarakhand earlier. He also said Congress was wiped out in Northeast polls after Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the party. ''When we won elections in Goa and Uttarakhand, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reacted by saying these are small states. But he should understand that small states are important parts of the country,'' Shah said. He said the Centre has a bigger responsibility towards small states as they are important parts of India.

Shah said BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are blessed with a full majority in states like Goa and Uttarakhand.

''Small states are the 'dharohar' of our country and their importance is equal to big states,'' he added. ''The BJP will form a government again in Karnataka,'' he said.

Pointing to the defeat of Congress in recently-held elections in the Northeast, Shah said that after leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi undertook a full-fledged campaign in the Northeast elections.

''But Congress party was wiped out from these states and people gave their mandate in favour of BJP," he said.

