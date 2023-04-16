Delhi BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat over AAP's 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi

A group of Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged a sit-in at Rajghat here over alleged insult to Mahatma Gandhi by the AAP.

The BJP leaders led by state president Virendra Sachdeva also prayed at the Gandhi's memorial prior to AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached there before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

''When Kejriwal gets trapped, he remembers Mahatma Gandhi, although he has ordered for removing Gandhi's portrait from offices of his government,'' Sachdeva charged.

He further attacked Kejriwal over AAP workers holding protests across the city, and said, ''Kejriwal's politics is inspired by his actor friend Prakash Raj's villainous roles in the movies. The call of AAP for road blockade in Delhi is inspired by the role of Raj in film Policegiri.'' Sachdeva said Kejriwal was called by the CBI for liquor scam of his government but he went to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, and nothing can be ''more shameful'' than this. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that due to the hard work of BJP workers, Kejriwal who is ''mastermind'' of the liquor policy scam will also be in jail soon.

''Whenever Kejriwal was asked about the liquor scam in the assembly, he ran away. Kejriwal will now have to face the consequences of his actions and will have to resign and also go to jail,'' Bidhuri said.

Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the party workers' struggle has paid off today. Kejriwal's aides Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in the jail waiting to welcome him there, he said.

