Left Menu

Delhi BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat over AAP's 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi

The call of AAP for road blockade in Delhi is inspired by the role of Raj in film Policegiri. Sachdeva said Kejriwal was called by the CBI for liquor scam of his government but he went to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, and nothing can be more shameful than this.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 19:47 IST
Delhi BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat over AAP's 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Delhi BJP leaders and workers on Sunday staged a sit-in at Rajghat here over alleged insult to Mahatma Gandhi by the AAP.

The BJP leaders led by state president Virendra Sachdeva also prayed at the Gandhi's memorial prior to AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached there before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

''When Kejriwal gets trapped, he remembers Mahatma Gandhi, although he has ordered for removing Gandhi's portrait from offices of his government,'' Sachdeva charged.

He further attacked Kejriwal over AAP workers holding protests across the city, and said, ''Kejriwal's politics is inspired by his actor friend Prakash Raj's villainous roles in the movies. The call of AAP for road blockade in Delhi is inspired by the role of Raj in film Policegiri.'' Sachdeva said Kejriwal was called by the CBI for liquor scam of his government but he went to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, and nothing can be ''more shameful'' than this. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that due to the hard work of BJP workers, Kejriwal who is ''mastermind'' of the liquor policy scam will also be in jail soon.

''Whenever Kejriwal was asked about the liquor scam in the assembly, he ran away. Kejriwal will now have to face the consequences of his actions and will have to resign and also go to jail,'' Bidhuri said.

Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the party workers' struggle has paid off today. Kejriwal's aides Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in the jail waiting to welcome him there, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023