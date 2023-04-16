"Our party was carved out of anti-corruption movement, not scared of CBI, ED or police detention": AAP's Raghav Chadha

Shortly after being detained by Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the party which was carved out of the anti-corruption movement has seen all kinds of struggle and is not scared of CBI, ED or police detention. "We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," said Raghav Chadha while talking to ANI.

Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the CBI office in the national capital for questioning in connection with the excise policy case. Delhi CM was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, Delhi ministers and AAP MPs to the CBI office.

"We were protesting peacefully outside the CBI office. Our detention shows that the BJP government is scared of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," he said. Chadha further alleged that the BJP has hatched a controversy to destroy AAP and wants all close aides of CM Kejriwal to be put behind bars.

"Their aim is to destroy AAP so that there is no one left to challenge BJP. The central government wants all the close aides of Kejriwal to be put behind bars, but we won't let it happen. All the party members, MLAs, Punjab cabinet members, Delhi cabinet members are here to protest," he said. Referring to the Delhi excise policy scam, he said that there isn't any scam but the BJP government's disease known as Kejriwal phobia.

"If there has been a 100 crore scam, why hasn't the ED or CBI been able to find a dime of it? There isn't any scam but the BJP government's disease known as Kejriwal phobia," the AAP leader said. The AAP leader called the former "Lord Krishna" and called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "Kansa".

"Kansa knew that Lord Shri Krishna would finish him and, hence, made every effort and hatched many conspiracies to inflict harm on Shri Krishna. He could not even harm a hair on his head. Similarly, today the BJP knows that the AAP will bring their downfall," Chadha said. AAP also held a protest in Punjab's Amritsar earlier today against the CBI questioning of Kejriwal in the Delhi excise case.

Earlier, fearing that Central Bureau of Investigation may arrest Arvind Kejriwal as the questioning is underway at the CBI headquarters in the national capital, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai convened a meeting at the party office. The office bearers, district president, national secretaries and other leaders of the party were asked to join the meeting. (ANI)

