Himachal CM urges Centre to raise state's share in energy generated from hydropower projects

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-04-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 20:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged the Union government to raise the state's share in electricity produced from various hydropower projects.

Sukhu who met Union power secretary Alok Kumar in Kaza discussed various issues and expressed concerns about the memorandum of understanding (MoUs) signed between the state government and SJVNL for several hydropower projects, including the 210-MW Luhri-1, 172-MW Luhri-2, 382-MW Sunni, and 66-MW Dhaulasidh projects, according to a statement issued here.

He said that the power share offered to Himachal Pradesh on staggered basis in these projects was unfair and urged the Union government to re-examine the agreements. At present the share is 12 per cent.

He also called for a fixed time line of 75 years for the transfer of ownership of these power projects to Himachal Pradesh as MoUs signed for projects after 2019 have a time line of 70 years.

The chief minister also raised concerns about hike in state's share in various power projects, urging that the state should receive a 40 per cent share in hydropower projects from companies such as BBMB, SJVNL and NJPC that have already recouped their costs.

He said that the lease period for the 110-MW Shanan Hydroelectric Project with Punjab would expire in 2024 and stressed that Himachal Pradesh should receive its rightful share once the lease period ends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

