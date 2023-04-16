What is happening in UP is easy way out, difficult to follow law and ensure justice: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said action should be taken against criminals in accordance with law as he criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf being shot dead by three assailants in police custody. ''What is happening in UP is the easy way out. The difficult way is when you follow law and ensure justice,'' he said. Gehlot also attacked the BJP's Central leadership, saying winning elections is PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's only concern, and they don't care about the public.

''The rule of law has to be there, if it is not then such incident can happen to anyone. Action should be taken as per the law, then only the country will be united and confidence will be there in all caste and religions,'' Gehlot told reporters.

He also targeted Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over his alleged involvement in the Sanjeevani Cooperative scam.

''I believe, it is a serious issue… had this been happened in Uttar Pradesh, Gajendra Singh would have been behind the bars. It is Rajasthan and we play by rules and step by step or else he would have been in jail,'' he said.

Referring to PM Modi's speech during the inauguration of Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express on Thursday, Gehlot said the PM calls him a friend but yet ''doing politics'' with him.

''Modi ji is giving political speeches in the name of inaugurating roads or flagging off train. He called me a friend…I am his friend and then too he is doing politics to win polls. They got chance to form government and look how constitution and democracy is violated,'' he said.

On his government's work in Rajasthan, he said, ''We had extraordinary financial management. And fearing that, Modi came thrice at Bhilwara, Dausa and now joining through video conference. Don't they have work in Delhi? Amit Shah is constantly moving in states, and yesterday came to Dausa… They don't have any work besides elections,'' he alleged.

