BJP names 10 mayoral candidates for UP urban local body polls, drops Prayagraj mayor

The BJP on Sunday dropped Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandis wife and Prayagraj mayor from its list of candidates as it declared mayoral nominees for 10 urban local bodies ahead of next months elections.The BJP has fielded Umesh Chandra Kesarwani in place of Nandis wife Abhilasha Nandi.

The BJP on Sunday dropped Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi's wife and Prayagraj mayor from its list of candidates as it declared mayoral nominees for 10 urban local bodies ahead of next month's elections.

The BJP has fielded Umesh Chandra Kesarwani in place of Nandi's wife Abhilasha Nandi. The list was released by the party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary. Sushma Kharakwal, a BJP state executive member, has been nominated from Lucknow, while Manglesh Srivastava has been fielded from Gorakhpur and Ashok Tiwari from Varanasi.

Vinod Agarwal has been nominated from Moradabad, Kamini Rathore from Firozabad, Hemlata Diwakar from Agra, Ajay Kumar from Saharanpur, Vinod Kumar Agarwal from Mathura-Vrindavan and Bihari Lal Arya from Jhansi, according to the list.

Urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place in two phases on May 4 and May 11. The votes will be counted on May 13.

