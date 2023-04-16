Following are the top stories at 9:35 pm: NATION DEL72 4THLD KEJRIWAL **** Kejriwal questioned for nearly nine hours at CBI headquarters; AAP leaders protest New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy case, amid protests by his party as the AAP chief claimed that the allegations of scam were false and the agency was acting at the BJP's behest.**** DEL68 UP-ATIQ-2NDLD BURIAL **** Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf buried in UP's Prayagraj Prayagraj (UP): Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district amid tight security on Sunday.**** DEL56 UP-ATIQ-POLICE-STATEMENT **** Assailants had media Id card, video camera, mike: UP Police on Atiq-Ashraf attackers Lucknow: The three assailants who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf posed as journalists, carrying video cameras, mike and media identity cards, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday. **** DEL61 UP-ATIQ-4THLD KILLERS PROFILES **** Atiq's killers: From small-time criminals to men who wanted to make a 'name for ourselves' Lucknow: A child whose brothers are priests and a boy who ran away from home -- this is how neighbours and families remember the men caught on tape Saturday as they pumped bullets into politician-gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.By Qazi Faraz Ahmad **** DEL57 CONG-MALIK **** Cong accuses govt of 'headline manipulation' to divert attention from Satyapal Malik's allegations on Pulwama New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the central government of indulging in ''headline manipulation'' and diverting attention from former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satypal Malik's allegations over the 2019 Pulwama attack. **** DEL59 ELECTION-2NDLD-KARNATAKA-MOILY **** Cong will win at least 130 seats in K'taka; gateway to South for BJP will be closed: Veerappa Moily New Delhi: Asserting that ''winds of change'' are blowing in Karnataka, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Sunday claimed that his party will win at least 130 seats in the upcoming assembly polls and the gateway to South India for the BJP will be ''totally closed''.By Asim Kamal **** DEL37 PM-MAKE IN INDIA **** PM Modi hails Make in India's global strides New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over the strides made by the 'Make in India' initiative globally. **** DEL38 ATIQ-VOTE-UPA-NUKE DEAL **** How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA govt, India's nuke deal with US New Delhi: Six criminal-politicians, including Atiq Ahmad who was shot dead Saturday, were furloughed from different jails in just 48 hours with little fanfare in 2008, with a book on ''Baahubalis'' claiming their votes were crucial to save the embattled UPA government and India's civil nuclear deal with the US.By Kishor Dwivedi **** MDS27 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-RAHUL-OBCs **** Rahul Gandhi dares PM to make 2011 caste census data public Kolar (K'taka): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 caste-based census data in the public domain and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed. **** BOM19 GA-SHAH-LD POLLS **** BJP will form govt in Karnataka again: Amit Shah, says mood in Odisha and Telangana in favour of BJP Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will form a government again in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled next month. **** CAL14 BH-HOOCH-LD ARRESTS **** Bihar hooch tragedy: 80 held, 11 police personnel suspended Motihari/Patna: Police have arrested 80 people from East Champaran district of dry Bihar for allegedly being involved in spurious liquor trade, following a suspected hooch tragedy that claimed 14 lives so far in Motihari, officials said on Sunday. **** CAL16 WB-MAMATA-SCHOOLS-2ND LD HEAT **** Educational institutions in Bengal sans hill areas to remain closed next week due to heatwave Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week in view of the ''severe'' heatwave conditions. **** BOM17 GJ-COUPLE-SUICIDE **** Gujarat: Couple behead themselves using guillotine-like device as sacrificial ritual; suicide note found Rajkot: A man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by decapitating themselves using a guillotine-like device, which they created at home, so that they could offer their heads for a sacrificial ritual in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said on Sunday. **** LEGAL LGD8 UP-COURT-ATIQ-ACCUSED **** Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody Prayagraj (UP): A court here on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody. **** LGD6 PB-COURT-AMRITPAL-AIDE-REMAND **** Punjab: Court sends Amritpal's key aide to three-day police remand Hoshiarpur (Punjab): A court here on Sunday sent a close aide of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to three-day police remand. **** BUSINESS DEL51 BIZ-G20-AGRI **** Three-day G20 meeting of chief agri scientists to kick-start on Monday in Varanasi New Delhi: A three-day Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) under India's G20 presidency will kick-start on Monday in Varanasi and will discuss on sustainable agriculture and food systems for healthy people and planet. **** FOREIGN FGN32 UAE-3RDLD FIRE **** 4 Indians among 16 killed in massive Dubai apartment building fire Dubai: Four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine others, officials said on Sunday.****

