Left Menu

Rahul buys Nandini ice cream, calls the dairy brand Karnataka's pride

They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over. The Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:22 IST
Rahul buys Nandini ice cream, calls the dairy brand Karnataka's pride
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of the Nandini vs Amul battle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the brand ''Karnataka's pride.'' He also termed Nandini, the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation, the ''best.'' The Congress leader's move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul.

On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Gandhi bought the ice cream at a Nandini store here while flanked by Congress state president D K Shivakumar and party general secretary K C Venugopal.

Gandhi later posted his photo on Twitter with a caption, ''Karnataka's Pride - NANDINI is the best!'' The row involving the two unions started recently, after Amul announced it would supply its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka. They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over. The Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023