Left Menu

Congress' Akhanda Srinivas Murthy resigns as MLA in Karnataka

Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who was denied a ticket by the party for the May 10 Assembly polls, resigned as member from the Karnataka Assembly on Sunday. Later, speaking to reporters, Murthy said that he has resigned from the Assembly and not Congress.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:27 IST
Congress' Akhanda Srinivas Murthy resigns as MLA in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, who was denied a ticket by the party for the May 10 Assembly polls, resigned as member from the Karnataka Assembly on Sunday. The MLA, who represented Pulakeshi Nagar Assembly constituency, went to Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and submitted his resignation to Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri today. Later, speaking to reporters, Murthy said that he has resigned from the Assembly and not Congress. He said that he would hold discussion with his supporters to decide his future course of action.

Murthy who bore the brunt of DJ Halli and KG Halli violence in August 2020 where his house was completely torched, said even after the incident, people were living with him like brothers and sisters. However, those who were jailed in connection with the violence and released later were behind denying him a ticket, he charged.

Speculations were rife that he may join BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023