CBI asked about 56 questions; entire excise policy case false: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the CBI asked him around 56 questions on the excise policy case and that he answered them all.

Emerging after about nine hours of questioning by the CBI in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy of his government, Kejriwal slammed the BJP saying it wants to finish the AAP ''but it will not happen''.

''I want to say that the entire excise policy case is false. They do not have any evidence that the AAP is wrong. It's a result of dirty politics,'' he told the media at his residence after his questioning.

Senior AAP leader and Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail over alleged irregularities in the case.

Kejriwal thanked CBI officials for their ''hospitality'', saying ''They asked me questions in a friendly and harmonious manner. I answered all the questions asked by them.'' ''The CBI asked around 56 questions regarding the excise policy, including when and why the policy was started,'' he added.

The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily secured headquarters of the agency around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti-Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, officials said.

Asserting that the AAP is an honest party, Kejriwal said, ''We will die but never compromise on honesty. The good work happening in Delhi and that has now started to happen in Punjab as well, they (the BJP) can never match it. They could not build even one school in Gujarat,'' Kejriwal said.

''The AAP is spreading across the entire country. It has become a national party... it is reaching every corner. They want us to vanish but it will not happen,'' he added.

Kejriwal also said the one-day Delhi Assembly called by the Delhi government will be held on Monday, despite LG V K Saxena red-flagging ''procedural lapses'' in summoning of the House.

''The session will be held tomorrow. I want the LG sahab to study the Constitution again or have some advisor who is at least well-educated and has knowledge about it.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)