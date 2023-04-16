Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu says 'suspicious character' spotted at his Patiala residence, calls it 'security lapse’

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 22:44 IST
Navjot Sidhu says 'suspicious character' spotted at his Patiala residence, calls it 'security lapse’
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said a suspicious person was noticed at the terrace of his Patiala residence Sunday evening and called it a "security lapse".

He said the suspicious person, wrapped in a grey blanket, escaped after his servant raised an alarm.

Sidhu said he reported the matter to the Punjab Police chief.

"Today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanket was noticed around 7:00 PM, the moment my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help, he immediately ran and escaped," Sidhu tweeted.

"Have spoken to @DGPPunjabPolice and SSP Patiala has also been informed. This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab," he added.

Later, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma visited Sidhu's residence.

A police official said CCTV footage of the area was being scanned.

Cricketer-turned-politician Siddu came out of the Patiala Central Jail on April 1 after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

Ever since he came out of jail, the former Punjab Congress chief has been attacking the AAP government over many issues, including poll promises and law and order.

He had also taken on the state government for pruning his security cover and had even called Chief Minister Mann Bhagwant Mann as the "most protected CM".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023