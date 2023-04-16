Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad buried next to son in UP's Prayagraj

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday amid tight security.

The bodies of the brothers were taken to the Kasari Masari graveyard in ambulances at around 6:30 pm.

Ahmad's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who fell to police bullets, was buried at the same graveyard here on Saturday. Ahmad was laid to rest right next to his son's grave. The graveyard is located in Ahmad's ancestral village and his parents were also buried there.

There was heavy police presence at the graveyard and only a few distant relatives of the deceased brothers and locals were present inside the burial ground.

Asad, the third of the five sons of Ahmad, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. He was on the run since Umesh Pal's killing on February 24.

Hours after Asad was interred, Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who were in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college here for a checkup.

Ahmad won the 2004 parliamentary polls as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Phulpur -- a seat once represented in the Lok Sabha by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He was also an MLA for five terms, winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Allahabad (West) in 1991, 1993, 1996, 2002 and 2004.

On Sunday, the three assailants who pumped bullets into Ahmad and Ashraf were presented in a district court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

In a heated debate in the Assembly in February, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the SP of sheltering gangsters like Ahmad and said the government will ground the mafia to dust (''mitti me mila denge'').

According to the FIR, the three shooters told police that they killed the Ahmad brothers to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

The assailants -- Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout that took place in full view of camera crews outside the Prayagraj hospital.

Tiwari was injured in the cross-fire, which also hurt a police personnel. The assailants posed as television journalists and fired at Ahmad and Ashraf at almost point-blank range.

According to the FIR, the accused told police that they wanted to establish their identity in the world of crime by eliminating Ahmad's gang.

They also said they could not flee after the killings due to swift police action.

Police said the three assailants had joined a group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from the Ahmad brothers. The men suddenly dropped their camera and whipped out guns, they said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of the brothers.

The commission will be headed by retired high court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi. Retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Subesh Kumar Singh will be the two other members of the panel, officials said.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding that the state home department has formed the probe panel under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The sensational killings of the Ahmad brothers drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties that lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that ''jungle raj'' and ''mafia raj'' are prevalent in Uttar Pradesh under its rule.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are courts to ensure that criminals get the harshest punishment, but ''playing with law and order only gives birth to anarchy''.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kharge said the Constitution was framed by those who fought for independence and the Constitution and the laws of the land are paramount.

''Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. Its USP: Encounter killings, bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law; apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently,'' Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, also tweeted her party's views on the matter. Without naming anyone, she tweeted what was effectively the Hindi version of a statement issued by the Congress on the matter.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the state is in the grip of ''jungle raj''.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said the killings of the Ahmad brothers in the presence of police personnel raised serious questions over the style of functioning of the state government, adding that it would be better if the Supreme Court takes cognisance of this ''extremely serious and worrisome'' incident.

In a series of tweets, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, ''Now, instead of 'rule of law by law' in Uttar Pradesh, how appropriate is it that it becomes 'encounter pradesh'? Something to think about.'' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP over the killings and demanded Adityanath's resignation. He also called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter.

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal said two killings had taken place -- one of Ahmad and Ashraf and the other of the rule of law.

Three of the Ahmad family's four members named in the Umesh Pal murder case have now been killed.

Ten people were named in the FIR registered at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj on February 25, a day after Umesh Pal was killed. Ahmad's son Asad was also named as a shooter, along with six others.

Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the FIR -- Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman and Ghulam -- have also been killed.

Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen and three other alleged shooters -- Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Armaan -- are absconding.

Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Ahmad was also an accused.

