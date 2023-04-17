Left Menu

Delaware judge delays start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

17-04-2023
A judge in Delaware on Sunday delayed by one day the start of the trial in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp , a courthouse spokesperson said. "The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT)," said Judge Eric Davis, according to the statement. "I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E," he added.

Davis had said on Thursday he expected to conclude jury selection on Monday and to proceed to opening statements. The trial is one of the most closely watched U.S. defamation cases in years, involving a leading cable news outlet with numerous conservative commentators.

Dominion had accused Fox of ruining its reputation by airing baseless claims that its machines secretly changed votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Opening statements from the lawyers had been expected on Monday.

Dominion is asking for $1.6 billion in damages, a figure Fox has said is unrealistic and based on flawed economic modeling.

