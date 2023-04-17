Left Menu

Shimla Municipal elections: Congress releases third list of 10 candidates

"With the approval of the AICC ln-Charge to Himachal Pradesh the following persons have been selected as Congress Candidates for ensuing elections to the Municipal Corporation Shimla 2023," the press release said.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday announced the third list of candidates for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. "With the approval of the AICC ln-Charge to Himachal Pradesh the following persons have been selected as Congress Candidates for ensuing elections to the Municipal Corporation Shimla 2023," the press release said.

The names of 10 candidates have been announced in the third list. "Jitender Chaudhary Bharari ward, Kanta Suyal from Kaithu ward, Anita Sharma from Majhiyat ward, Kiran Sharma from Kachighatti ward, Roop Chand from Phagli ward, Sushma Kuthiala from Rambazar ward, Atul Gautam from Jakhu ward, Mamta Chandel from Sanjauli Chowk ward, Vishakha Modi from Lower Dhali ward and Ram Rattan Verma from Kangana Dhar ward," it mentioned.

A total of 26 candidates have now been announced from a total of 34 wards in Shimla Municipal Corporation, the party said. The Shimla Municipal Elections are to be held on May 2 and results will be out on May 4. Currently, the number of municipal wards in Shimla stands at 34. While the previous BJP government had delimited Shimla municipal wards and increased the same from 34 to 41. However, after coming into power the present Congress government has reversed the decision and has abolished seven new municipal wards of the city. (ANI)

