Congress leaders Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar meet Ex BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar in Bengaluru

In this regard, Jagadish Shettar took to Twitter and said, "Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me".

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 08:00 IST
Congress leaders Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar meet Ex BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar in Bengaluru
Congress leaders meeting Jagadish Shettar in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka state assembly Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar met former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar in Bengaluru after he resigned from BJP on Sunday. After resigning from the post of MLA and from the BJP's principal membership Jagadish Shettar said that he will discuss his next move with the activists.

In this regard, Jagadish Shettar took to Twitter and said, "Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me". Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that Jagadish Shettar was humiliated and BJP has crumbled like a house of cards.

Surjewala took to Twitter and said, " Humiliate, Insult, Throw away! This is how Modi-Bommai disgrace.... A Former Chief Minister, A Leader of Opposition, A six times BJP MLA, A Senior Most BJP Lingayat Leader! BJP's CHAL, CHEHRA & CHARITRA! BJP has crumbled like a House of Cards," he said. Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had mentioned that JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi.

"Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Basavaraj Bommai told media in Hubballi. Earlier Bommai had said that tickets are being denied to some candidates as opportunities are being given to the young generation.

Reacting to the comment made by CM Bommai, Jagadish Shettar told ANI, "Why was ticket given to people over 70 years of age? Tripa Reddy is 76, Dipesh Swami is 76, and Karjor and so many others are 72. But I am 67 years old only. Why was I replaced and not them?" "I only wanted MLA ticket under the leadership of Yediyurappa and Anant Kumar," he added.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

