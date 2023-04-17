Left Menu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple

After offering prayers Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said, "Feeling blessed after offering prayers at the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Jai Somnath!"

ANI | Updated: 17-04-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 08:00 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offering prayers at temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple on Sunday. On the occasion, a laser show was also organised at the temple.

After offering prayers Union Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and said, "Feeling blessed after offering prayers at the historic Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Jai Somnath!". Union Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Somnath and he will be attending the 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam' on Monday.

"Today, 16th April, I shall be reaching Somnath in Gujarat. Looking forward to attending the 'Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam', which will start tomorrow morning. The Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam will showcase the centuries-old cultural linkages between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu," he tweeted. On the occasion, Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam mentioned that people will witness centuries-old Saurashtra and Tamil Sangamam at the holy land of lord Shiva on Monday.

"A day before STSangamam, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayer at Somnath Temple. We all will witness centuries-old Saurashtra and Tamil Sangamam tomorrow at the holy land of the lord shiva. Celebrating History, Celebrating Culture! Vanakkam Somnath," the official media handle of STSangamam tweeted earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023