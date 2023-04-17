PM Modi to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi to be held on April 20-21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi, to be held later this week, that will see the participation of eminent Buddhist monks, scholars and delegates from various parts of the world, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the conference will be held at The Ashok hotel on April 20-21.

The prime minister will inaugurate the conference that will be the first of its kind, given its scale and the stature of participants, Reddy said. ''Eminent Buddhist monks, scholars, ambassadors and diplomats from various foreign countries will take part in the summit, which will be hosted by the Union Ministry of Culture along with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC),'' he told reporters.

IBC is a global umbrella body for Buddhists with its headquarters in New Delhi. The Union minister said delegates from nearly 30 countries apart from India are scheduled to attend the mega event.

Over 170 foreign delegates and nearly 150 delegates from various Buddhist organisations in India will take part in the event, he said.

''Many leaders of Buddhist monks, considered 'gurus' in their respective countries, will set foot in India for the first time. They have been trying to come to India for many years but (for) some reason they were unable to do so. The government of India has decided that such eminent Buddhist monks should be invited,'' Reddy said.

The Union minister said India is the ''birthplace of Buddhism'' and ''the land of the Buddha''. ''Therefore, it is our responsibility to showcase our Buddhist history and heritage to the wider world and the conference is in line with that vision of the country and the current government led by PM Modi,'' he added. Venerable Buddhist monks, prominent Buddhist followers and leading members of various Buddhist organisations working in India are also set to attend it, the Union minister said.

Reddy also referred to the opening of the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh in October 2021 and other projects undertaken in the last few years.

Digitalisation of books related to Buddhism is underway, museums are being built, students coming from foreign countries are enrolling in courses and their stints are also being extended, he said.

Reddy also spoke of the project underway in Lumbini -- the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba laid the foundation stone for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone here last May. The Union minister, who also holds the portfolio of Tourism and Development of the Northeast Region, said the conference is also important from the point of view of culture and will foster stronger cultural and diplomatic ties.

IBC Director-General Abhijit Halder said delegates from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Russia, Brazil, Mexico, the US, Germany, France and Myanmar, among others, will attend the event. Asked from which country the maximum number of delegates are expected, he said, about 20 and 30 people will attend from Sri Lanka and Vietnam, respectively.

The theme of the conference is 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges from Philosophy to Praxis'. Asked if any delegate from China will attend the event, Halder said ''an invitation was sent but no specific response has been received''.

He said the IBC network spans the world and invitations were sent to institutions and ''not governments''.

Halder was also asked if Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will attend. ''We have sent the invite but due to (his) health issues, we are still awaiting confirmation,'' he added.

Halder said the conference was first envisioned in 2020 but could not take place at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then it was difficult to bring together top monks from various countries at one time in one place, he added.

Asked if the conference being held at a time of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and participation from Russia will hold any larger significance, Reddy said, the conference is not to be linked with the ongoing tensions as it was envisioned in 2020, much before the conflict began.

Later, the Union Ministry of Culture said in a statement that eminent scholars, Sangha (Buddhist) leaders and Dharma practitioners from all over the world will attend the conference.

''There are 173 international participants comprising 84 Sangha members and 151 Indian delegates comprising 46 Sangha members, 40 nuns and 65 laity from outside Delhi. Nearly 200 persons from the NCR region will also be participating in the conference including more than 30 ambassadors from foreign embassies. The delegates will discuss today's pressing global issues and look for answers in the Buddha Dhamma that are based on universal values,'' it said.

The discussions to be held during the two-day event will fall under Buddha Dhamma and Peace; Buddha Dhamma: Environmental Crisis, Health and Sustainability; Preservation of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition; Buddha Dhamma Pilgrimage, Living Heritage and Buddha Relics: A Resilient Foundation to India's Centuries-old Cultural Links to Countries in South, Southeast and East Asia, it added.

''Two keynote speeches will be delivered by His Holiness Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Prof Robert Thurman, for Sangha and academic sessions, respectively,'' the statement said.

Reddy was also asked if the foreign delegates will visit various Buddhist sites in the country. The Union minister said, ''Delegates may visit different sites and the government of India will help coordinate their visits so that we can showcase our monuments and sites associated with Buddhism.'' The ministry in its statement said the prime vision of the summit is to look into the teachings of Shakyamuni Buddha that have been continuously enriched over the centuries with the practice of Buddha Dhamma.

''The aim is to set up a forum for the lay Buddhist scholars and Dharma Masters. It will also delve into Buddha's message for peace, compassion and harmony with the objective of working towards universal peace and harmony, in accordance with the core values of Dharma and produce a document for further academic research, to study its viability for use as a tool for the conduct of international relations on the global stage,'' it added.

