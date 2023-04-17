Amit Shah has no right to say TMC govt won't survive beyond 2025: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for his ''undemocratic'' and ''unconstitutional'' remarks that the TMC government won't survive beyond 2025 if the BJP wins 35 seats in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

She also called for his resignation over the comments he had made during a rally on April 14.

''How can the Union home minister of the country talk about toppling a democratically elected government of a state? Is the constitution of the country being changed? He can never make such a comment that if BJP wins 35 Lok Sabha seats, the state government won't complete the full term," she told reporters here.

The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026.

"Is it that the Home Minister is plotting something? Under which law can he dislodge an elected government? The Centre wants to bulldoze the federal structure,'' Banerjee asked.

While addressing a public rally at Suri in Birbhum district, Shah set a target for the BJP to win 35 of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, and said the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government will not survive beyond 2025 if the goal is achieved.

The TMC supremo claimed that Shah's remarks prove that ''a conspiracy is being hatched to dislodge the state government.'' The country's home minister should not speak like a ''goon'', she said.

Referring to CBI's summons to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as a witness in an excise policy case, Banerjee said, ''Are they trying to send out a message that a chief minister can be summoned and questioned? If a CM can be questioned, why can't the home minister be questioned too?'' she said.

''Not just Trinamool leaders are targeted, every Opposition leader is being harassed. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by CBI. Do they think the people believe that all BJP leaders are saints? What happened to the Vyapam Scam? Over 50 witnesses have been murdered in that case. And yet you are giving us sermons,'' she added.

The scam in Vyapam or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board broke out in 2013, wherein candidates had bribed officials and rigged exams by deploying imposters to write their answer sheets. The scam began in 1995 involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen. The CBI had taken over the investigation following a Supreme Court order in 2015.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP won't return to power in the 2024 parliamentary polls, reiterating the appeal to the opposition leaders to unite against the saffron party ahead of the elections.

The TMC supremo alleged that the Centre has been sending probe agencies to West Bengal even if a firework is lit.

''Central teams are being sent to stop our development work. They are interfering with our fundamental rights and constitutional rights. Central teams like ED and CBI are being sent against all opposition parties,'' she said.

Referring to a letter sent by the Centre to conduct a verification drive to find out fake Aadhaar cards in selected districts of the state, Banerjee alleged that the saffron party starts the politics of polarisation ahead of every elction.

''The NRC card is being played by (the BJP) in certain areas. They are trying to label some people as foreigners. Like Assam, there is an attempt to build a detention camp here. They are trying to rake up NRC again. I will not allow NRC or CAA to be implemented in Bengal. They played the same NRC card in 2014,'' she said.

Banerjee alleged that the CRPF and BSF have turned into political entities now.

''We have huge respect for them. But the Centre is using them as political tools. They will target villagers and harass them during panchayat elections,'' she said.

