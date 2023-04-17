Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:25 IST
Defying SP whip, Atiq Ahmad had voted against UPA govt in 2008 trust vote
As the Manmohan Singh government battled for survival in 2008 over the Indo-US civil nuclear deal, the then Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmad defied his party whip and voted against the confidence motion which the ruling UPA coalition had eventually won, according to Lok Sabha records.

On Sunday, a PTI report quoted from a book -- ''Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballot'' -- which claimed that Ahmad ''dutifully cast his precious vote, no doubt in favour of the beleaguered UPA''.

The claim, however, is erroneous, according to the Parliament records.

The records available on the Lok Sabha website say that on July 22, 2008, the House took up ''Further discussion on the motion of confidence in the Council of Ministers moved by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

''That this House expresses its confidence in the Council of Ministers.'' The government won the trust vote 275-256.

Atiq Ahmad's name figures in the list of those who voted against the motion (Noes).

Ahmad, a gangster-turned-politician, was shot dead on Saturday night in dramatic circumstances during a media scrum while being escorted by police in Prayagraj.

Ahmad was among the six SP MPs expelled from the party for defying the whip.

However, the book, authored by Rajesh Singh and published by Rupa Publications, makes no mention of this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

