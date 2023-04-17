Left Menu

Plan needed to manage influx of pilgrims in Mathura: Hema Malini

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:26 IST
Plan needed to manage influx of pilgrims in Mathura: Hema Malini
Mathura MP Hema Malini on Monday called on the local administration and elected representatives to prepare a plan to manage the large number of pilgrims visiting the holy town.

The number of pilgrims visiting Mathura has increased in the past two years, she said.

''Administration officials, elected representatives and social workers will have to sit together for foolproof planning to manage the influx (of pilgrims),'' Hema Malini said.

She also expressed dissatisfaction over the work done by the municipal body during the tenure of the last mayor.

''I am not satisfied with the progress made by the Nagar Nigam here under the last mayor,'' she said.

To make Mathura a metropolis, there is a need for more development and cleanliness, the BJP MP said.

Hema Malini refused to comment on the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf but said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is ''very good'' overall.

Atiq (60) and Ashraf, who were in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for a checkup on Saturday night.

Hema Malini was accompanied by Sandeep Singh, the minister in-charge of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

