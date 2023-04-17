Biden administration to advance small F-16 equipment sale to Turkey - sources

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is set to move ahead with the sale of a small modernization package for Turkey's existing F-16 aircraft, after leaders of U.S. congressional committees gave informal approval for the sale, sources familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. State Department could send the notification for the formal sale, which includes radars and avionics, as early as Monday, the sources said.

