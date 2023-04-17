Mamata lays stress on following Covid safety norms

Amid the growing cases of Covid-19 infections in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday emphasised the need for wearing masks, regular washing of hands and sanitisation of office establishments, an official said.

Charing a Cabinet meeting, Banerjee directed all officials to strictly start following the Covid-19 safety norms and directed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi to issue an order in this regard.

''At today's Cabinet, discussions were held on the growing Covid cases around the country. As a precautionary measure, the CM instructed all to start wearing masks. She also asked Cabinet members to sanitise hands regularly. During today's Cabinet meeting all municipalities are directed to regularly sanitise markets and other populated areas,'' the official told PTI.

The state government is soon going to issue an advisory regarding the covid-19 infection, he added.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the state health department said that the number of daily Covid cases is below 15 and the situation is ''under control''.

''The daily cases of infections are still below 15 and there is nothing to worry about. We are ready to face any situation as we have ample beds and oxygen supply ready,'' he said.

