MP Assembly polls: Cong to unveil district-level 'Vachan Patra' to address local issues

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:52 IST
The Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said it will release a separate 'Vachan Patra' (election manifesto) for every district to address local issues besides the one at the state-level in run-up to the year-end Assembly polls. The state-level manifesto will have various announcements made by MP Congress president Kamal Nath earlier, including providing a cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 1,500 per month financial assistance to women and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees if the party is voted to power, a former minister told reporters.

These decisions were taken by the party's manifesto drafting committee, headed by Nath, at a meeting held here.

After the meeting that lasted for two-and-a-half hours, former minister and Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot said announcements related to gas cylinder, financial aid to women and the reviving the OPS will part of the state-level 'Vachan Patra'.

Issues of previous Assembly election manifesto like farm loan waiver and concessional electricity bills will also be included, he said.

The Congress will also unveil a separate election manifesto at the district-level to address local issues, he said. Bhanot said besides public welfare schemes, problems and promises related to all sections of society will be part of the document.

He claimed the Congress's 'Vachan Patra' will be a game changer in the upcoming elections and the committee will meet again to finalise its content.

In 2018, the Congress came to power with the help of independent MLAs, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators.

The Kamal Nath-led government, however, collapsed 15 months later in March 2020 following a rebellion by nearly two dozen Congress MLAs loyal to now Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After that, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power and Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the chief minister for the fourth time.

In the 230-member state Assembly, the Congress has 96 MLAs and the BJP 127.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

