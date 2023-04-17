Left Menu

Dhankhar attends screening of documentary on India's 'largest' peace march

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:53 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday attended the screening of a documentary on the ''Walk of Hope'', described by organisers as modern India's largest peace march initiated by spiritual author and educationist Mumtaz Ali, better known as Sri M, in 2015.

This non-political walk for peace and human unity ('manav ekta') became a silent grassroots movement that truly ''united Bharat at every step,'' the organisers said.

Besides Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni was among those who attended the screening here.

