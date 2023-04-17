Left Menu

Moldova tells Moscow not to meddle after barring Russian governor from entry

Moldova told Russian politicians not to meddle in its internal affairs on Monday after barring a Russian delegation from entering the country ahead of a regional election. He said the people of Tatarstan and Gagauzia, both home to Turkic peoples, were "brothers". Gagauzia is an autonomous region home to a Turkic population that is pro-Russian and Orthodox Christian.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:53 IST
Moldova tells Moscow not to meddle after barring Russian governor from entry

Moldova told Russian politicians not to meddle in its internal affairs on Monday after barring a Russian delegation from entering the country ahead of a regional election. The delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Russia's Tatarstan region, had been due to attend a forum in semi-autonomous Gagauzia region, which holds elections on April 30 to name the head of its government.

Moldova, which applied to join the European Union last year alongside its neighbour Ukraine, has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilise the country, something Moscow denies. Minnikhanov arrived in an official Tatarstan government plane but was not allowed off the aircraft. Police said in a statement his trip aimed to bolster support for a pro-Russian candidate standing at the elections.

"Supporting a candidate at local elections in Moldova is not a valid reason and the authorities ask Russian bureaucrats to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of our country," the border guard service said. Minnikhanov posted a video on social media in which he said he and his delegation had been labelled undesirable, a move he described as regrettable. He said the people of Tatarstan and Gagauzia, both home to Turkic peoples, were "brothers".

Gagauzia is an autonomous region home to a Turkic population that is pro-Russian and Orthodox Christian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023