Left Menu

Modi-Shah sabotaging democracy, Oppn needs to fight them unitedly, says Congress' Venugopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sabotaged democracy in the country and there was need for all opposition parties to fight unitedly against this dictatorship, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said here on Monday.Venugopal arrived in the metropolis in the evening and held a meeting with Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for more than half an hour, after which both leaders addressed a press conference.We have witnessed how democracy has been sabotaged by Modi and Amit Shah.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:55 IST
Modi-Shah sabotaging democracy, Oppn needs to fight them unitedly, says Congress' Venugopal
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sabotaged democracy in the country and there was need for all opposition parties to fight unitedly against this dictatorship, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said here on Monday.

Venugopal arrived in the metropolis in the evening and held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for more than half an hour, after which both leaders addressed a press conference.

''We have witnessed how democracy has been sabotaged by Modi and Amit Shah. All the opposition parties have a general consensus to fight together against the dictatorship of Modi. The Congress is in full solidarity with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). We are all in agreement that we have to fight these forces (BJP) together,'' he said.

''I have requested Uddhavji to come to Delhi to meet Soniaji. Then Rahul Gandhi will also definitely visit Mumbai," he said in response to a media query.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party make up the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was in power in Maharashtra till June last year.

A rebellion by Eknath Shinde led to a split in the Sena. Shinde went on to become chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023