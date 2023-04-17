Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man commits suicide in Jaipur, family seeks compensation

The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk police station area, they said According to Subhash Chowk police station SHO Ramphool Meena, relatives of the deceased, identified as Ramprasad, protested demanding compensation and government jobs for family members and did not allow the body to be taken for postmortem.Ramprasad allegedly committed suicide in a transport godown, he said, adding that the relatives were not allowing the body to be removed from the godown.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:04 IST
Rajasthan: Man commits suicide in Jaipur, family seeks compensation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a godown here on Monday, police said. The incident took place in the Subhash Chowk police station area, they said According to Subhash Chowk police station SHO Ramphool Meena, relatives of the deceased, identified as Ramprasad, protested demanding compensation and government jobs for family members and did not allow the body to be taken for postmortem.

Ramprasad allegedly committed suicide in a transport godown, he said, adding that the relatives were not allowing the body to be removed from the godown. Before taking the extreme step, Ramprasad had purportedly recorded a video which went viral on social media platforms. In the purported video, he has accused Rajasthan cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi, a local hotel owner and some other people of creating so much trouble to his family that ''today I am going to commit suicide''.

Minister Joshi could not be contacted for his comments. SHO Meena said that efforts are being made to pacify the relatives of the deceased so that the body can be sent for postmortem and further action be taken. Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirori Lal Meena expressed grief over the suicide and demanded immediate relief and strictest action against the culprits.

''The suicide by Ramprasad ji Meena in Jaipur is very sad. It is so shameful that a poor man has to take the step of suicide after being upset with the minister of Ashok Gehlot government. Such an incompetent and useless government has no right to remain in power even for a moment,'' Meena tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023