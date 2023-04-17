Brazil's Vieira, Russia's Lavrov discuss Ukraine war developments
Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:07 IST
Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira on Monday hosted Russian counterpart for a meeting and said they had discussed the recent developments in the Ukrainian war in addition to bilateral topics.
Vieira told reporters after the meeting he reiterated Brazil's intention to form a group of countries to negotiate peace in Ukraine, reaffirming Brazil's positions as pro-ceasefire and against unilateral sanctions.
