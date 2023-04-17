Left Menu

Delhi Assembly: LoP Ramvir Singh Vidhuri slams AAP govt over arrest of its ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:12 IST
The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, slammed the AAP government on Monday over the arrest of its ministers in corruption cases and courts denying their bail pleas.

Participating in a discussion during a daylong Assembly session over a resolution passed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that accused the Centre of misusing agencies such as the CBI and the ED to destabilise the Delhi government, Bidhuri said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should follow in the footsteps of BJP stalwarts M L Khurana and L K Advani and step down from his post.

''Kejriwal should also present the example of his good character and honesty, as was done by Advani and Khurana who had resigned from the Lok Sabha and the Delhi chief minister's post respectively after charges were levelled against them,'' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

His remarks were in reference to Kejriwal's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor scam.

Replying to AAP MLAs, Bidhuri wondered that if the cases against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain are fake, then why are they not getting bail from the courts.

Sisodia has been in jail for almost two months and Jain for nearly a year, but despite repeated attempts, no court has granted them bail, the BJP leader pointed out.

Anna Hazare, whom Kejriwal once called his ''guru'', is also saying that something is wrong and that is why an inquiry is being conducted, Bidhuri said, adding that if there has been a mistake, then there must also be punishment for the same.

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

