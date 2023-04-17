Chirag Paswan attends Ambedkar birth anniversary in Dubai

India is not able to implement B R Ambedkar's thoughts even after so many years of independence, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan has said.

Paswan was among a group of dignitaries who attended Ambedkar's 132nd birth anniversary event organised here on Sunday. "Even after so many years of independence, the condition of the poor and deprived shows that we are still not able to implement Babasaheb's thoughts," Paswan said during the event, adding that there is a need to implement Babasaheb's thoughts and to spread them.

Addressing the issue of direct connectivity, Paswan said that Biharis living in the Gulf have to travel via Delhi, Mumbai or any big city. "I will soon talk to the concerned authorities and arrange a direct flight from Dubai to Bihar," he said.

Ravi Chand, who organised the event with AmbedkarGlobal.com, said that Ambedkar's ideology is not related to any one section of the society but to all sections. "Our aim is to create awareness about Babasaheb's thoughts worldwide. Ambedkar Global Organisation is also working on a subject material to teach his works and ideologies in universities across the world," he said.

BJP General Secretary Sunil Chaudhary and National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan addressed the gathering through video conferencing.

