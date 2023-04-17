Left Menu

Chirag Paswan attends Ambedkar birth anniversary in Dubai

India is not able to implement B R Ambedkars thoughts even after so many years of independence, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas MP Chirag Paswan has said.Paswan was among a group of dignitaries who attended Ambedkars 132nd birth anniversary event organised here on Sunday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:22 IST
Chirag Paswan attends Ambedkar birth anniversary in Dubai

India is not able to implement B R Ambedkar's thoughts even after so many years of independence, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan has said.

Paswan was among a group of dignitaries who attended Ambedkar's 132nd birth anniversary event organised here on Sunday. "Even after so many years of independence, the condition of the poor and deprived shows that we are still not able to implement Babasaheb's thoughts," Paswan said during the event, adding that there is a need to implement Babasaheb's thoughts and to spread them.

Addressing the issue of direct connectivity, Paswan said that Biharis living in the Gulf have to travel via Delhi, Mumbai or any big city. "I will soon talk to the concerned authorities and arrange a direct flight from Dubai to Bihar," he said.

Ravi Chand, who organised the event with AmbedkarGlobal.com, said that Ambedkar's ideology is not related to any one section of the society but to all sections. "Our aim is to create awareness about Babasaheb's thoughts worldwide. Ambedkar Global Organisation is also working on a subject material to teach his works and ideologies in universities across the world," he said.

BJP General Secretary Sunil Chaudhary and National Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan addressed the gathering through video conferencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023