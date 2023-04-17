Voters will create history by ensuring victory of AAP candidate in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the voters will write a new history this time by ensuring the victory of AAP candidate Sushil Rinku in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Mann took out a road show in Jalandhar in favour of Rinku who on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat.

AAP MLAs, including Sheetal Angural, Balkar Singh, Inderjit Kaur, and party leaders like Dinesh Dhall, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, Jit Ram Bhatti, Rattan Singh, Mohinder Bhagat were also present in the road show.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10. The votes will be counted on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. He suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

Mann said, "The voters will write a new history this time by ensuring victory of the AAP candidate." The CM said the Jalandhar bypoll will be AAP's first election after becoming the national party.

"We are fighting the first poll after becoming the national party and we expect that AAP will register a record breaking victory from Jalandhar," he said.

Mann said the party will go to people with "achievements" of the 13-month AAP government in Punjab.

He said his party will fight the Jalandhar bypoll with honesty, reiterating that the AAP does not indulge in distributing cash and using muscle power to win a poll.

Slamming the BJP over summoning of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in the excise policy case, Mann said the Delhi chief minister was called for questioning despite the fact that he was not named in any FIR or any chargesheet.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Mann appealed to the people to not vote for the traditional parties and elect a pro-people voice.

He said the Congress' "internal turmoil" is an obstacle in the path of development.

"The Aam Aadmi Party brings honest leaders forward. Because we know how to do development, how to build schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics, how to provide free electricity and how to give employment," Mann said.

The AAP won the municipal corporation elections in Delhi and made its mayor and now the garbage mountains are being cleared because the party knows how to get the work done, he said.

