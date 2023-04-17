Left Menu

Cong launches campaign against AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:17 IST
Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the Congress on Monday launched the "Zaroor Puchho Sawal" (must ask question) campaign to "expose false promises and fake claims'' of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu alleged that instead of concentrating on development, progress and prosperity of the state as promised in its poll manifesto, the Aam Aadmi Party "deceived" people with its "lies and frauds".

"In the name of 'badlaav' (change), the AAP burdened the state exchequer to mislead the voters and validate its false claims by propagating lies through paid advertisements,'' they alleged in a statement here.

Congress leaders, led by Warring, stood with placards mentioning 'Zaroor Puchho Sawal' along with promises that were not fulfilled by the ruling state government, it said.

Warring targeted the AAP government for not fulfilling its poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Coming down heavily on the government, he said the Congress would address the "pain" of the people caused by the alleged "misrule" of the Bhagwant Mann-led government through the campaign.

Those who were present during the protest included Amritsar MP Gurjit Aujla, former speaker Rana K P, former MLA Surinder Dawar and other senior leaders from Jalandhar..

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10. The counting will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

