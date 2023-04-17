Left Menu

Polls to be held as per court verdict, says Maha CM; taunts 'scared' rivals

Some people say elections should be declared. But it is not in our or your hands.

''Elections'' will take place depending on the verdict of the court, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday, though he did not elaborate on whether he was talking about the OBC quota and local body polls or the disqualification petition being heard in the Supreme Court.

He made the comments while speaking to party workers here in Mumbai.

In an apparent reference to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena, the CM said, ''The sand is moving under the feet of some people and they are scared. Some people say elections should be declared. But it is not in our or your hands. Elections would take place as per the verdict of the court,'' he said.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has often said the MLAs under Shinde must resign and face elections again as they had won in the name of the undivided Sena but then had turned ''traitors''.

