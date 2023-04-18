Left Menu

Cong infighting at its peak: LoP in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 00:22 IST
Taking a jibe at the Congress's exercise to take feedback from its MLAs, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore claimed on Monday that infighting in the state's ruling party is at its peak.

He also said this infighting will lead to the destruction of the Congress.

Referring to Sachin Pilot's daylong fast last week, Rathore told reporters here that the former deputy chief minister had warned that he was running out of patience.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader called the Ashok Gehlot government a government of lies and loot and said when the Congress high-command had sent a team to Jaipur, the members of the team were not given a hearing but now, one-on-one meetings are being held in view of the Assembly polls due later in the year.

He was referring to a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting that was scheduled to be held at Chief Minister Gehlot's residence here on September 25 last year regarding a change in leadership in the state, but could not take place as MLAs loyal to Gehlot called a parallel meeting and submitted their resignations to the speaker against any move of the party to appoint Pilot as the new chief minister.

Gehlot was in the race for the Congress president's post at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

