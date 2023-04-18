Tunisian police raid home of major party leader, party source says
Tunisian police on Monday raided the home of Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi, searching it and telling him they will take him to a police station for questioning, two party sources said.
Police have this year detained leading political figures in Tunisia who oppose President Kais Saied, including other senior figures from Ennahda, an Islamist party that was the biggest in the parliament that Saied shut down in 2021.
