Israeli president urges nation to unite on Holocaust memorial day

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 01:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 01:14 IST
President Isaac Herzog called for unity during Israel's annual Holocaust commemorations on Monday as the nation remains deeply divided over plans by the far-right government to implement a judicial overhaul.

The president's office has been engaged in talks between Israeli opposition members to broker a compromise with the governing coalition over planned judicial changes which would see Israel's highest court stripped of much of its power. While proponents of the plan say it would restore balance between Israeli authorities, critics say it removes checks and balances on government actions.

"I appeal to you, citizens of Israel, with a simple prayer: let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute; let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance," he said at the opening ceremony of the memorial day. Meanwhile, at a separate ceremony in Tel Aviv Synagogue, a member of parliament from Netanyahu's Likud party chose to leave a memorial ceremony after being heckled by audience members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

