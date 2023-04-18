U.S. seeks continued consular access to detained reporter in Russia -White House
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 01:34 IST
The United States hopes to see continued consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.
"It was good to get to see him today and again we want to make sure we can continue to do that," Kirby said.
