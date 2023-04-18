White House sharply critical of Brazil's Lula over Ukraine remarks

The White House offered a sharp rebuke of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday for accusing the United States of encouraging the Ukraine war, saying he was "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda."

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said Lula's comments were "simply misguided."

