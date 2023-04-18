Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Probe finds no serious misconduct by OAS chief but cites ethics violations

An independent probe has found that the head of the Organization of American States did not engage in serious misconduct in an intimate relationship with a staffer but that he violated its ethics code by failing to exercise "good judgment,” according to the results of an investigation seen by Reuters. The findings of the probe, launched late last year following a whistleblower’s complaint against OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, are laid out in a 121-page report that is final but has not yet been made public.

An independent probe has found that the head of the Organization of American States did not engage in serious misconduct in an intimate relationship with a staffer but that he violated its ethics code by failing to exercise "good judgment," according to the results of an investigation seen by Reuters.

The findings of the probe, launched late last year following a whistleblower's complaint against OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, are laid out in a 121-page report that is final but has not yet been made public. It was expected to be distributed to OAS member-states on Monday. The allegations against Almagro, who has long enjoyed U.S. backing, had raised questions about the future leadership of the OAS, the Western Hemisphere's largest multilateral body. It was founded 75 years ago to promote regional cooperation but in recent years has struggled with ideological divisions among its 34 members.

The investigation, conducted for the OAS by the Washington law firm Miller & Chevalier Chartered, urged that the organization update and overhaul its ethics policies. The report stopped short of explicitly stating that Almagro was completely cleared of all the allegations he faced. It did not make any recommendations specific to him. Still, Almagro's critics in Latin America and other foes such as Russia could be emboldened to seek his ouster.

