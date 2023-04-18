Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Kansas City man charged for shooting Black teen who went to the wrong house

A Kansas City man was charged with two felonies on Monday in the shooting of a Black teenager who was wounded after walking up to the wrong house when going to pick up his younger twin brothers. Andrew Lester, an 85-year-old white man, was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 p.m. last Thursday, the prosecutor said.

US arrests two for setting up Chinese 'secret police station' in New York

U.S. law enforcement officials on Monday arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown, part of a crackdown on Beijing's alleged targeting of U.S.-based dissidents. Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, face charges of conspiring to act as agents of China's government without informing U.S. authorities and obstruction of justice. They were released on bond following an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court.

US Senator Fetterman returns to Senate after depression treatment

Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman returned to work on Monday after weeks of treatment for depression, bringing a crucial vote back to a Senate narrowly controlled by Democrats. The Pennsylvania senator, 53, waved to cameras as he entered the Capitol in his customary hoodie and shorts.

Appeals court affirms conviction of Chauvin for George Floyd murder

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd during a 2020 arrest, rejecting Chauvin's request for a new trial. The panel of three judges rejected Chauvin's argument that the judge in his 2021 state trial made multiple errors and abused his discretion, including a decision to deny Chauvin's request to move the trial outside of Minneapolis.

Antisemitism festers in current US political and social climate, report says

The social and political climate in the United States has become fertile ground for antisemitism in recent years, according to a report released on Monday by advocacy group Anti-Defamation League and the Tel Aviv University. Expressions of hatred against Jews have become "mainstreamed and normalized," and incidents of violence, vandalism, and harassment of Jews have increased, the report said.

US House Speaker McCarthy pitches budget cuts for debt limit vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday outlined spending cuts he said his fellow Republicans would demand in exchange for voting to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default. His proposals included cutting spending to last year's levels, capping growth at 1% per year and reversing some of President Joe Biden's policy goals, ideas that Republicans, who control the House, have been floating for weeks that have been rejected by Democrats, who control the Senate and White House.

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden is running again, he and White House officials insist, he is just not ready to announce it yet.

The expected date for Biden, 80, to make his 2024 presidential plans official slipped after the State of the Union address in February to months later as the apparent advantages of racing into campaign season seemed limited, according to Biden aides and allies.

Fox defamation trial delayed, network pursues settlement talks

The start of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox has been pushed back by a day, the judge said on Sunday, with a source familiar with the matter saying the media giant was pursuing settlement talks. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told Reuters that Fox was seeking a possible settlement. The Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal also reported that Fox was pursuing settlement talks, citing sources.

U.S. envoy pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Monday said she had made her first visit to jailed Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich, who Moscow arrested two weeks ago on charges of spying. "He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan's immediate release," Tracy said in a statement in Russian on Telegram.

U.S. Supreme Court turns away suit by Texas inmate held 27 years in solitary confinement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from a Texas inmate convicted of robbery who argues that the 27 years he was forced by prison officials to spend in solitary confinement violated the constitutional bar against "cruel and unusual" punishment. The justices turned away Dennis Hope's appeal of a lower court's ruling that he had failed to show that his prolonged solitary confinement violated the U.S. Constitution Eighth Amendment prohibition on excessive punishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)