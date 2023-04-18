Left Menu

AAP enrols over 11 lakh new members in Haryana, claims most support in CM Khattar's constituency

AAP got least number of new members from Kurukshetra 85,953 and Gurugram 84,264 Lok Sabha segments.Tanwar said these numbers indicated the mood of the people for a badlaav change.Sushil Gupta, AAPs Haryana affairs in-charge, claimed that the overwhelming public response for AAP indicated that the outfit was emerging as a viable alternative ahead of next years polls in the state.The AAP launched the membership drive on March 11.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2023 17:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:40 IST
AAP enrols over 11 lakh new members in Haryana, claims most support in CM Khattar's constituency
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party has enrolled over 11 lakh new members during a month-long drive in Haryana, it said on Tuesday, claiming that it received the maximum support in the assembly constituencies represented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

Senior party leader Ashok Tanwar said AAP enrolled 35,654 new members in Khattar's Karnal assembly segment and it was the maximum for any Vidhan Sabha segment in the state.

He said 25,060 people from Chautala's Uchana constituency joined AAP during the drive and these top two were followed by Education Minister Kanwar Pal's Jagadhri constituency with 14,550 new members.

Karnal also topped in terms of Lok Sabha constituencies, according to the party. More than 1.56 lakh new members joined AAP from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. It was followed by Ambala (1,46,780) and Hisar (1,35,789). AAP got least number of new members from Kurukshetra (85,953) and Gurugram (84,264) Lok Sabha segments.

Tanwar said these numbers indicated the ''mood of the people for a 'badlaav' (change)''.

Sushil Gupta, AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, claimed that the ''overwhelming public response'' for AAP indicated that the outfit was emerging as a viable alternative ahead of next year's polls in the state.

The AAP launched the membership drive on March 11. ''Our aim was to enroll 10 lakh new members in a month, but we received an overwhelming response from the public and enrolled 11,77,241 members in the state,'' Gupta told reporters.

''We will set up a strong organisation and the corrupt government in the state will be ousted after the polls. Like Delhi and Punjab, an honest government will be formed here. AAP is emerging as the only viable alternative ahead of next year's polls,'' he said.

Gupta said there's a ''growing resentment'' against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana.

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by the CBI on Sunday as a witness in the excise policy case, Gupta alleged the Centre was misusing probe agencies to target political opponents. He claimed the allegations of scam were false.

''BJP has created an atmosphere of an undeclared emergency in the country,'' he alleged.

Replying to a question, Anurag Dhanda said on the issue of alleged misuse of the central agencies the entire opposition has one opinion. ''Whether it takes the shape of a political 'gathbandhan' (alliance) should be left for future,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023