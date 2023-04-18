Left Menu

110 ex-militants join BJP in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:12 IST
More than 100 former militants joined the ruling BJP in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

They were previously cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and were led by Nabin Chandra Bodo.

Welcoming the new members at the BJP office here, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive Tuliram Ronghang said, ''A total of 110 former members of the NDFB have joined our party today. They are from different areas and held various top positions in the militant outfit.'' He said this will strengthen the party not only in Karbi Anglong, but also in neighbouring West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

These three districts are represented by one MP in the Lok Sabha, with BJP's Horensing Bey currently holding the seat.

''The members who joined us today will work to further strengthen the party and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a third straight term,'' Ronghang said.

Bey, Diphu MLA Bidyaisng Engleng and other members of the KAAC were present at the joining ceremony.

