Scottish police arrest SNP treasurer as part of funding probe

The Scottish National Party's treasurer was arrested by police on Tuesday, a party official said, as part of an investigation into the finances of the governing pro-independence party that has damaged its image and undermined its new leader. Police Scotland said an unnamed 71-year-old man had been arrested as a suspect in its ongoing inquiry. The party official, who asked not to be named, said the man was SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.

The investigation is looking at what happened to more than 600,000 pounds ($750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes. The arrest comes as the SNP, Scotland's dominant political party, faces deepening questions about their governance and finances. Opposition parties called for Beattie's SNP membership to be suspended and said there was a culture of secrecy at the heart of the party.

The longest serving leader of Scotland's semi-autonomous government, Nicola Sturgeon, caught the political world by surprise when she announced her resignation in February, sparking a divisive race to succeed her. Humza Yousaf, who won the contest last month after pitching himself as the continuity candidate, is battling to restore the party's credibility.

Arriving at Scotland's parliament, where he is due to outline his government's priorities, Yousaf told reporters "people are innocent until proven guilty" but said he was surprised one of his colleagues had been arrested. "It's a very serious matter," he said. "I'm still determined of course to articulate what my vision is as a new leader and a fresh start for the government."

Peter Murrell, Sturgeon's husband and the party's former chief executive, was arrested and then released without charge earlier this month as part of the party funding investigation. Polls show support for the SNP and Scottish independence has dropped since Sturgeon's departure.

Beattie is the long-serving treasurer of the SNP, having held the post between 2004 until 2020, and then again since 2021. The SNP is searching for new auditors after saying last week its previous auditors resigned last autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)