Youth Cong chief 'sexist', claims party’s woman leader of Assam

Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta on Tuesday accused the unit's national chief Srinivas B V of being "sexist and chauvinistic", and discriminating against her based on gender.

She also claimed of informing the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"How can a sexist and chauvinistic leader @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon (sic)," the daughter of former Congress minister, Anjan Dutta, said in a series of tweets tagging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, among others.

She alleged that Srinivas has continually harassed her and was "discriminating on the basis of my gender".

"My values and education doesn't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi (sic)," she said.

Dutta claimed that despite complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas.

"Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi," she said in another tweet.

Dutta, however, did not cite any specific instance to substantiate her claims. Meanwhile, when contacted, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah refused to comment on the issue.

"I am in touch with AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh over the matter. I can comment only after a thorough discussion with the AICC," Borah told PTI.

