Left Menu

Youth Cong chief 'sexist', claims party’s woman leader of Assam

Meanwhile, when contacted, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah refused to comment on the issue.I am in touch with AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh over the matter.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:17 IST
Youth Cong chief 'sexist', claims party’s woman leader of Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta on Tuesday accused the unit's national chief Srinivas B V of being "sexist and chauvinistic", and discriminating against her based on gender.

She also claimed of informing the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"How can a sexist and chauvinistic leader @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon (sic)," the daughter of former Congress minister, Anjan Dutta, said in a series of tweets tagging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, among others.

She alleged that Srinivas has continually harassed her and was "discriminating on the basis of my gender".

"My values and education doesn't allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi (sic)," she said.

Dutta claimed that despite complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas.

"Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi," she said in another tweet.

Dutta, however, did not cite any specific instance to substantiate her claims. Meanwhile, when contacted, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah refused to comment on the issue.

"I am in touch with AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh over the matter. I can comment only after a thorough discussion with the AICC," Borah told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023