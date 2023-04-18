Left Menu

AAP, BJP leaders engage in heated exchange on social media

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:20 IST
A war of words erupted on social media between BJP and AAP leaders on Tuesday, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's speech in the assembly over a resolution accusing the Centre of trying to destabilise his government through ''misuse'' of CBI and ED.

Speaking on the resolution, passed by the House dominated by AAP, Kejriwal on Monday again questioned the educational qualification of the prime minister without naming him. Narrating an imaginary tale, he called on people to change the regime in the country because of rising inflation and unemployment under an ''uneducated'' ruler.

Reacting to Italia's arrest on Monday in a defamation case, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was rattled by AAP's ''stellar performance'' in Gujarat and it wanted to finish the party by any means.

AAP's Gujarat leader Gopal Italia and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana clashed on Twitter.

Italia said in a tweet that the ''Anpadh Jamat Party'' got seats through ''money and hatred'' but it was ''panicking'' about how AAP got five seats and 40 lakh votes in Gujarat.

Khurana hit back, saying the followers of Kejriwal were ''restless'' even after forfeiting the deposits in the Gujarat election.

He also reacted to Kejriwal's speech in the Delhi Assembly dubbing him a ''Sirfira Mukhya Mantri'' (unhinged CM) and accused him of ''wasting'' the taxpayers' money just to tell a story in the assembly.

He said after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain's arrest in corruption cases, there was a fear among AAP leaders and they were saying anything to ''mislead'' people.

Kejriwal was questioned for over 9 hours on Sunday by the CBI in connection with its probe into alleged liquor scam in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

