Russia's Lavrov to talk Ukraine grain deal with UN chief next week -Russian envoy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the Ukraine Black Sea export deal with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when they meet in New York next week, Russia's U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

"Of course, he will be raising that during his bilateral," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

