No mafia can spread terror in UP: CM Adityanath

No mafia can spread terror in Uttar Pradesh and every district is now safe having its own identity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said, asserting that those who were ''trouble for UP earlier, today are in trouble themselves''.

Adityanath made the remarks without taking any name or mentioning any incident. His statements came a couple of days after the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf by three men in police custody in Prayagraj.

Attacking the previous governments over the riots in the state, the chief minister said, ''More than 700 riots took place in UP between 2012 and 2017 (during Samajwadi Party regime). Over 364 riots took place in UP between 2007 and 2012 (during the BSP rule). However, from 2017 to 2023, not a single riot took place in the state. Curfew was not imposed even once, nor was there any need for it.'' The CM was addressing a programme here which was organised to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for the establishment of textile parks in Lucknow and Hardoi districts spread over an area of 1,000 acre. The MoU was signed under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme. Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.

Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh today has the ''most favourable'' environment to set up enterprises, asserting that the government is capable of safeguarding the interests and the capital of the investors, according to an official statement.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing UP under the Centre's ambitious PM Mitra scheme, Adityanath said, ''This move is a step towards re-establishing the UP's ancient glory and towards making the state the 'new textile hub' of the country.'' ''As a result of the efforts in the last six years, the state received investment proposals worth over Rs 35 lakh crore and Team UP is moving forward with these programmes in a time-bound manner to bring an investment of up to Rs 10 lakh crore on the ground,'' he said. He also said that UP has its own policy for textiles and garments, and the government is making every effort to take the state forward in terms of ease of doing business.

